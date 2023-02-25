A StoneWall's Perspective | The Great Succession Plan | Hannah Faulkner and Alex Stone

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective, Alex Stone interviews Turning Point ambassador and public speaker, 15-year-old Hannah Faulkner. Hannah is outspoken about her conservative and Christian values and encourages others to speak out about their values as well.
In this show, Alex and Hannah discuss the fact that young people have an anointing in their lives and how to energize the youth to get involved!
