Jimmy Dore Interview - Voting In A Broken System, The Two-Party Illusion & Tulsi Gabbard

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Joining me today is political commentator, and self-styled “jagoff nightclub comedian” yet, in truth, one of the most important voices of today in reaching the masses that are still lost to the comforting suffocation of the mainstream propaganda, and that of course is Jimmy Dore.