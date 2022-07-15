Why it HAS TO BE Trump to Defeat the DS | Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Why it has to be Trump, not DeSantis. Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First“Only one man is in a position to fight to the end of the destruction of the deep state, and that’s the man who doesn’t need to be re-elected - and it’s Donald Trump. So wake up guys!”

Sebastian reacts to a text message from a friend of his, who tried to argue that President Trump should not run for president again in 2024, and explains why Trump is the only one who can win next time.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

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