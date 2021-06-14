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LORAN (and simple math) proves NO CURVATURE (mirrored)[12.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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42 views • June 14, 2021
Pinned by dr savage84 - 9 hours ago
Truth Fears No Scrutiny
GPS is 100% ground-based RF transceivers. I worked for a govt. agency in which I had direct comms with the transmitters/receivers and I understand how they work (accurate to within =/- 1 centimeter).

mirrored from
Taboo Conspiracy
8.39K subscribers
Flat Earth Fact #8 - LORAN Proves No Curvature
1,457 views•Jun 12, 2021
https://youtu.be/up_TQor_yuk

223 views•Jun 12, 2021
dr savage84
2.04K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wg3UrRk96F8
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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