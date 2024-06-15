Air Force Command Post Along With NATO Pilots Was Wiped Out In KHMELNYTSKYI┃Rus Captured GEORGIEVKA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of June 14, Russian strategic bombers and Mig-31K fighters launched a massive missile attack on such regions of Ukraine as Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi. In the Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian military once again attacked the city of 'Starokostiantyniv'. It is reported that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have once again hit Starokostiantyniv airbase. Let me remind you that this military airfield is the main base for Su-24M frontline bombers equipped with 'Storm Shadow' cruise missiles...................................
