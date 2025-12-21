🎵 Heavy The Crown

At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe





(Tempo: 80 BPM) (Style: Southern Trap / Phonk-influenced) [Intro] (The track opens with a low, detuned synth pad that oscillates slowly. It feels cold and cinematic. A faint, distant police siren fades in and out. Suddenly, the first 808 hits—long, distorted, and sliding—setting a dark tone.) [Verse 1] (Beat drops to a minimal kick and a sharp, metallic snare. The hi-hats are swung, skittering in triplets. The synth melody pulls back to a single, pulsing note.) Yeah. Concrete heavy, and the sky turned grey, I don’t talk much, I just watch the play. Moving like a shadow in the midday sun, Counted ten stacks before the day was done. (Sharp, chopped brass hit: PA-PA!) Pocket full of lint? Nah, pocket full of brass, I’m a master-class student of the cut-throat grass. Keep the circle small, keep the vision on the prize, I can see the envy lurking in their tired eyes. (Chopped brass hit: STOMP!) Slow creep, heavy feet, walking on the ledge, Living every second on the razor’s edge. [Hook] (The beat explodes. The sub-bass doubles in volume with a heavy distortion. Thick, layered vocal chants shout "HEY! HEY!" in the background. A wall of brass and synth layers creates a massive, commanding wall of sound.) Heavy is the crown, let the 808 roll, I’m a king in the mud, yeah, I’m taking control! (Chant: WORK! WORK!) From the bottom of the map to the top of the throne, Building up an empire all on my own! Distorted reality, the bass in your chest, Southern-made warrior, put 'em to the test! (Chant: BLAZE! BLAZE!) [Verse 2] (The wall of sound cuts out abruptly. Back to the sparse drums and the ominous, lonely synth.) Still here. Ghost in the machine, I’m the glitch in the code, Carrying the weight of a heavy-duty load. (Brass hit: BRRRRT!) I don't need a light, I can see in the dark, Every word I speak is a gasoline spark. Hats keep swinging like a pendulum, watch, I’m the finish line, you’re just a second-hand notch. (Brass hit: PA-PA!) Hear the tires hum on the blacktop heat, The rhythm of the struggle is the heart of the street. Muddy water flowing, but the jewelry stays clean, I’m the only nightmare in your favorite dream. [Hook] Heavy is the crown, let the 808 roll, I’m a king in the mud, yeah, I’m taking control! (Chant: WORK! WORK!) From the bottom of the map to the top of the throne, Building up an empire all on my own! Distorted reality, the bass in your chest, Southern-made warrior, put 'em to the test! (Chant: BLAZE! BLAZE!) [Outro] (The drums drop out. The distorted 808 continues to ring out, slowly losing its grit. The ominous synth from the intro returns, layered with a chopped, pitched-down vocal sample repeating "Heavy... heavy...". One final, resonant brass hit echoes into silence.) (Fade out)