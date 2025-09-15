© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE WAR ON TRUTH & FREEDOM OF SPEECH
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” – Matthew 5:4
------------------
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: ADL Attacks Conspiracy Theorists For Speculating About An Israeli Intelligence Connection To Charlie Kirk's Assassination Narrative ⭐
https://banned.video/watch?id=68c89f50ad2d201e30ce6110