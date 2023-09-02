Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hegelian Military Psyop - Modern Medicine’s Great Controversy | Dr. Peter McCullough - Recorded in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 20, 2023
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
138 Subscribers
210 views
Published Yesterday

"Those who were suppressing early treatment, where in this "government" narrative! And the "government" narrative, I am convinced, and I really outlined it in the book!.., was intentional. It was intentional to create fear, suffering, hospitalization and death. Yes, government intentionally, wanted to harm their citizens, all over the world, all at once. Now THAT, is a great controversy. How can all the minds, think the same, all at once." ~ Dr. Peter McCullough

Keywords
fraudecrime against humanitycovid 19cv19dr peter mcculloughhegelian military psyopmodern medicine great controversyglobal assault on humanity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket