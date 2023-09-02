The Hegelian Military Psyop - Modern Medicine’s Great Controversy | Dr. Peter McCullough - Recorded in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 20, 2023

"Those who were suppressing early treatment, where in this "government" narrative! And the "government" narrative, I am convinced, and I really outlined it in the book!.., was intentional. It was intentional to create fear, suffering, hospitalization and death. Yes, government intentionally, wanted to harm their citizens, all over the world, all at once. Now THAT, is a great controversy. How can all the minds, think the same, all at once." ~ Dr. Peter McCullough

