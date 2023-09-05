Create New Account
GABA as a Nootropic 👿 Biohacking the Metaphorical "Little Devil" on Your Shoulder
For better or worse it liberates us of our inhibitions, basically, GABA is the metaphorical little devil on our shoulders that says "Why not?" and "What's the worst that could happen?" This neurotransmitter is a "downer" as it regulates the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) and is a double-edged sword as a Nootropic.


Read GABA Meta-Analysis 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/304-gaba

Order 💲 GABA Sources

Phenibut Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenibut-Aff

Phenibut Capsules https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenibut-EU (EU)

Ashwaghanda https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND

Nefiracetam https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nefiracetam-EU-UK (EU)

health, stress, human growth hormone, biohacking, alcohol, neurotransmitters, gaba, anxiety disorder, benzodiazepines, nootropics, chronic stress, tranquilizers, gamma-aminobutyric acid, gaba neurotransmitter, parasympathetic nervous system, gaba amino acid, gaba agonists, gabaergic drugs, gaba derivatives

