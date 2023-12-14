Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview with Plestia, the World’s Eyes into Gaza - Palestinian Journalist Plestia
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
985 Subscribers
45 views
Published 16 hours ago

“Please do see us as humans.” Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad shares the importance of covering Israel’s war on Gaza, from the ground and from miles away in Australia, as she hopes to shed light on the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Aljazeera

I want to add an article about the many deaths of Palestinian Press.

As of December 13, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 63 journalists and media workers were among the more than 19,000 killed since the war began on October 7.

https://cpj.org/2023/12/journalist-casualties-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict/

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket