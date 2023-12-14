Interview with Plestia, the World’s Eyes into Gaza - Palestinian Journalist Plestia

“Please do see us as humans.” Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad shares the importance of covering Israel’s war on Gaza, from the ground and from miles away in Australia, as she hopes to shed light on the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Aljazeera

I want to add an article about the many deaths of Palestinian Press.

As of December 13, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 63 journalists and media workers were among the more than 19,000 killed since the war began on October 7.



https://cpj.org/2023/12/journalist-casualties-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict/

