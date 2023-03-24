Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buying Silver Delivered to you Home at the Best Price
12 views
channel image
DaveKettner
Published 19 hours ago |

https://davekettner.com/greatresetvideo In this video, I share how you can create a Liberty Dollar silver account and order silver to your home. I show how ordering through Liberty Dollar is actually the cheapest method to get hard silver assets delivered to your door and how it is cheaper than other popular sites. You can simply create a Liberty Dollar account, then deposit money into your account, then order the silver by clicking on redeem for silver. You will simply pay for a small shipping price and not some crazy dollar amount above the silver spot price. Compare and see for yourself as I share in the video! If you would like to protect yourselves, family and friends, please check out my link to the video on the great reset above or create a free Liberty Dollar account now here: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


Here are the links to the resources that I shared in this video:- Link to Current Silver Price: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/future/si00

- Link to Current Gold Price: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/future/gc00

- Link to the Great Reset Video: https://davekettner.com/greatresetvideo

- Link to sign up for a free account with Liberty Dollar: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


Enjoy!


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/davekettner

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner

Keywords
dave kettnerbuying silver cheapliberty dollar silverldfasilver best pricebuy silver best priceprotecting assets with silverredeem silver

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket