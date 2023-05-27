https://gettr.com/post/p2i1v5fc722
525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Where is your retirement money? They're all in CCP kleptocrats' international conglomerate!
你的退休金在哪里？它们都在那些中共盗国贼的国际集团中!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
