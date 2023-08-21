Create New Account
American journalist included in Ukrainian kill list
An infamous Ukrainian hit list, cynically titled 'The Peacemaker’, includes a number of journalists and figures who have dared to speak out against the usual Western narrative and support of Kiev. One of those is Jackson Hinkle, an American political analyst and blogger, who was added for supposedly spreading 'anti-Ukrainian propaganda.' RT spoke with him to get his thoughts about being on the list.


rt newsjackson hinkleukraine kill list

