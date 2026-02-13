America's Secret Mineral Vault & The Industrial Rebirth





FOR THE FULL SHOW CLICK HERE: https://rumble.com/v75o828-from-fed-collapse-to-guaranteed-income-a-roadmap-through-the-transition.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





The United States pulled 50 allies into a room and told them the truth: the race for strategic minerals is on—and silver is target number one.





In this high-stakes briefing, Will Barney decodes the Trump administration's quiet offensive to secure America's technological future. A $12 billion strategic mineral vault. An $18 trillion infrastructure rebuild. A sovereign wealth fund in the works. And at the center of it all: a quiet war for the metals that will back the next global currency.





China isn't printing yuan to stimulate—they're printing to buy physical. The U.S. is finally fighting back.





This isn't inflation. It's revaluation.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.