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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Aug 23, "Lyin' Biden is losin' U.$. 1st hour
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110 views • August 24, 2021
Jim Fetzer's health is on the mend enough to supply 90 news-story graphics for today's program. Scott Bennett, Holly Seeliger and me, Donald T. Grahn take you on a deep dive discussion into today's realities like you won't get elsewhere
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