PUTIN - Happy New Year Dear Friends, 2023 - THE WEST IS FALLING INTO THE RUSSIAN SHADOW

THE WEST IS FALLING INTO THE RUSSIAN SHADOW: PRECIPITATED by the world changing events that came along with Russia's special operation in February 2022, which turned the global balance of power around, changing the course of history and marking the beginning of the END for the long-hegemonic West
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.