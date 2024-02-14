Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hezbollah Kills Israeli Army Personnel- Hellfire In Safed Hours After Nasrallahs Chilling Dare.
channel image
Vampire Slayer
27 Subscribers
54 views
Published 17 hours ago

Hours after Hassan Nasrallah's chilling threat, Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel. Hezbollah carpet-bombed Israel's Safed with at least 10 back-to-back rockets. The Deadly Hezbollah rocket hurricane killed "Israeli soldiers and injured nearly a dozen." The city of Safed, which Hezbollah attacked, is strategically important for Israel as its northern military command headquarters are located here.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket