Activation through Aligned Work, Sober Living & Health, and Crushing Fatherhood w/Jeff Hudson #6

Jeff Hudson is a successful digital publisher and advertiser who was called to changing his water through purpose-driven aligned work, sober living, and the magnetic pull of consistently amplifying positive health improvements and foundational energy.



IG: https://www.instagram.com/dadactivated/

Connect: https://bio.link/dadactivated



Jeff Hudson grew up in the midwestern rust belt of the upper midwest US. Labor and farming, an essential part of his lineage, was on its way out, and technology was on its way in.

He spent ten years working for larger organizations during the advent of the Dotcom explosion. After participating in an IPO and then multiple private acquisitions, he yearned for doing his ‘own thing’. From there he cofounded two 7 figure digital publishing and advertising businesses. While experiencing financial success was rewarding, the work was not in alignment with his values or mission at the time, both of which were undefined.



After moving his family to Hawaii, he began an unintentional journey to finding a better way to do life, sober and activated, which has brought him ultimately to the water as a foundational basis for health. His mission now is to share his journey, and his process, in hopes of helping others accomplish the same feeling of wellness and prosperity.



Our Opportunity: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com/join

Podcast Episodes: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com/podcast #



