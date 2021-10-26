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Kicking Away the Ladder (Part 5)
The New American
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30 views • October 26, 2021
The fifth installment of our "Kicking Away the Ladder" series focuses on the War on the Middle Class. The historical norm is feudalism, with a tiny oligarchical class and a giant serf class. This changed with the advent of the Industrial Revolution and the rise of the Middle Class. Are certain oligarchical factions trying to sabotage our republic by 'kicking away the ladder' so that they can regain power?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Keywords
politicshistoryoligarchyrepublicmagna cartahg wells
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