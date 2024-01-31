ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 1/31/24 • DOC PETE CHAMBERS "TAKE OURBORDER BACK" UPDATE, News, Reports • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST! INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS CONFIRM TEXAS BORDER STILL WIDE OPEN! PLUS, NEW EVIDENCE REVEALS JAN 6 WAS STAGED BY FEDS

REPORT: J6 pipe bomber is a government official & is FBI protected! Also, Congressman Massie confirms the person who found the pipe bomb is also a federal officer!

Alex Jones is joined by major guests including Texas border convoy leader Doc Pete Chambers blowing the whistle on federal provocateurs at the Southern border! Also, Dr. Darren Beattie covers the latest massive Jan 6 developments. Do NOT miss this broadcast!





