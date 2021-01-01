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Prove All Things 30 - Gen. McInerney Pt 2 & Assange Update
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104 views • January 01, 2021
Prove All Things #30 opens with Gen. McInerney part 2 of 2 followed by the first 6 minutes of an update on Julian Assange. Can we participate in our own demise? Civil disobedience is building and past due. A Christian cannot live peaceably with evil.
What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Regardless, only through repentance and turning from our wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
Phil Hudok Treaty/Bill of Peace www.hudok.info
What course will the country take in the next weeks and months? Regardless, only through repentance and turning from our wicked ways can the nation and world expect God's pardon of grace.
Phil Hudok Treaty/Bill of Peace www.hudok.info
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