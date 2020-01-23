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Breaking: Coronavirus Is Bioweapon For Population Control
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133 views • January 23, 2020
It's happened. The SHTF! Go to http://preparewithdavid.com now!
The coronavirus is a manufactured bioweapon for the purpose of population control. News websites attempting to report this are coming under a mysterious cyber attack. Get ready and spread this information. The Pirbright Institute has filed a patent on this manufactured virus. More updates to come as they become available.
The coronavirus is a manufactured bioweapon for the purpose of population control. News websites attempting to report this are coming under a mysterious cyber attack. Get ready and spread this information. The Pirbright Institute has filed a patent on this manufactured virus. More updates to come as they become available.
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