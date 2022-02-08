FULL INTERVIEW | Pres. Donald Trump with Kash Patel at Mara Lago

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In this week’s episode of Kash’s Corner, Kash interviews former President Donald Trump. The interview will air on Monday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m.
In this exclusive interview, Trump and Kash—who previously served as a top White House aide and Pentagon chief-of-staff—discuss the state of the country, the threat from communist China, the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, the investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, and much, much more.