KelTec RDB Warranty Repair

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0:44 DIY
1:10 Timeline
3:49 Back to AR
5:45 RDB Ambi
7:25 AQT
7:45 Next Time
9:50 Bonus
USGI Canvas Sling
https://amzn.to/37tqfGa
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/S2rWMW6G
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide Marine
https://amzn.to/3flhBgM
Crushable Wool Outback Hat
https://amzn.to/36nZkvv
Burris FastFire III
https://amzn.to/399t2VY
BunkerKings Elbow Pads
https://amzn.to/30cxv76
Trijicon ACOG
https://amzn.to/3la1FAy
KelTec RDB Returns from Warranty "repair".