Apple Reveals Governments Use App Notifications to Surveil Users
In a chilling revelation that feels all too familiar, Apple has confirmed that governments are using push notifications for the surveillance of users — an imposition on personal freedoms and a glaring example of state overreach.


This unsettling news was disclosed in response to Senator Ron Wyden’s urgent communication to the Department of Justice. Wyden highlighted that foreign officials have been pressuring technology companies for data to track smartphones via apps that send notifications.


These apps, he noted, put tech companies in a pivotal role to assist in governmental monitoring of app usage.


Read More: https://discern.tv/apple-reveals-governments-use-app-notifications-to-surveil-users/

