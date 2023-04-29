So Much Going on Today!

Tomatoes are beginning to flower; zucchini are forming; watermelons, cucumbers and peppers are showing fruit; and the broccoli and cabbages are growing bigger! Just days from the month of May and everything is growing well.🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener