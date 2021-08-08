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fr UFO-OVNI - Charles James Hall - Un ancien militaire US déclare avoir vu des extraterrestres près de la zone 51 _720p 1965 AERE51
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24 views • August 08, 2021
fr UFO-OVNI - Charles James Hall - Un ancien militaire US déclare avoir vu des extraterrestres près de la zone 51 _720p 1965 AERE51
- Charles James Hall , charles james hall,
Tags : charles james hall,ufo,ovni,temoin important,area 51,
Tags : ovni, ufo,charles james hall,,area 51,
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P.S. Support www.brighteon.com , R.I.P. Charles James Hall , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh9HLTzjDu8 - On April 1, 2015, Charles Hall was buried with full military honors. , Tags : area 51, charles james hall, ovni, ufo,rip,r i p,
SOURCE (video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bdh0oOQ1BA ,
-- EXTRA-Info : Charles James Hall . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bdh0oOQ1BA ,
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R.I.P. Arlington funeral for Charles Hall : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh9HLTzjDu8 ,
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-- https://www.brighteon.com/769a71b8-a146-4bc9-90f8-9c391a707ed4 --
-
- Charles James Hall , charles james hall,
Tags : charles james hall,ufo,ovni,temoin important,area 51,
Tags : ovni, ufo,charles james hall,,area 51,
PLEASE FEEL FREE to COPY + PAST my Website URL and send it to friends ,
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
P.S. Support www.brighteon.com , R.I.P. Charles James Hall , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh9HLTzjDu8 - On April 1, 2015, Charles Hall was buried with full military honors. , Tags : area 51, charles james hall, ovni, ufo,rip,r i p,
SOURCE (video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bdh0oOQ1BA ,
-- EXTRA-Info : Charles James Hall . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bdh0oOQ1BA ,
--
R.I.P. Arlington funeral for Charles Hall : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh9HLTzjDu8 ,
-- https://www.brighteon.com/9a0ca8a9-3bc5-4c35-bfaf-a40f2bf03df7 --
--
-- https://www.brighteon.com/6990574e-d4fd-4472-b3ce-7b6e2ba12c2d --
--
-- https://www.brighteon.com/5f43891f-3395-468d-a139-98711eab3786 --
--
-- https://www.brighteon.com/769a71b8-a146-4bc9-90f8-9c391a707ed4 --
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