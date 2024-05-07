TRUST THE SCIENCE! TRUST THE SCIENCE! TRUST THE SCIENCE!

You'll notice they don't use any meaningful video clips. They just keep desensitizing people with 50 clips of needles plunging into arms.

Source (comments are open and rowdy!)

https://youtu.be/fc7UAKp-xyI?si=XJEgOoIhaPKwOhnp

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

