Let's Get Cosmic with Birdie UFOs, Disclosure, and Remote Viewing

There were 42 people on this Zoom with University Galacticus. The Q & A with Birdie Jaworski revolved around remote viewing, a psychic process that allows individuals to gather information from any time, place, or location. Speakers shared their experiences and insights, including predictions of 9/11 attacks and potential applications in UFO research. They discussed the impact of external factors, such as radio waves and 5G, on remote viewing sessions and emphasized the importance of trust, understanding one's internal dialogue, and self-exploration. Speakers also explored the role of intention, beliefs, and emotions in shaping our experiences, and discussed the interplay between humanity and technology. Finally, they discussed the potential impact of remote viewing on the disclosure effort and shared personal experiences with harassment and death threats the Biride had from the government about 20 years ago.





Birdie is a passionate UFO researcher and experiencer, writer, podcaster, beekeeper, and digital forensics expert with a wealth of knowledge in the field of extraterrestrial phenomena. As the organizer for Albuquerque UFO/UAP Explorations, Birdie brings a unique perspective to the conversation about disclosure and the broader implications of contact with extraterrestrial beings. Her work also includes launching a new magazine called Saucer Spin, dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.





Birdie Jaworski

