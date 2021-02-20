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Cryptocurrency - The Millennials' "Digital Gold"
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21 views • February 20, 2021
This is such an important show! Cryptocurrency is going mainstream. It’s the ‘new gold’ for the 4th industrial revolution, and it’s shaping up to be so much more than that.
The titans of the financial world are trending towards diversifying their portfolios partially into cryptocurrency, and it has profound implications for your personal life, as well as the future of the global economy.
This is information you need to know. Stay tuned till the end of the program because we will be connecting this market trend to the prophetic end times beast system of the Antichrist.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The titans of the financial world are trending towards diversifying their portfolios partially into cryptocurrency, and it has profound implications for your personal life, as well as the future of the global economy.
This is information you need to know. Stay tuned till the end of the program because we will be connecting this market trend to the prophetic end times beast system of the Antichrist.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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