"During The CCP's Reign Over The Past Few Decades, Three Separate Generations Have Been Tormented. When I started To Research The History Of Their Reign In My Free Time, I Realized The Only Way To Change The Fate Of The Chinese People Is To Eliminate The Totalitarian System Of One-Man Rule. Only After The CCP Is Abolished Can The Chinese People Live A Life Of Freedom And Democracy. I Looked Everywhere For Someone Who Can Lead Us To Take Down The Regime Until Mr. Miles Guo Began To Expose The Evils Of The CCP. After Thorough Research, I'm Certain Mr. Guo Is The Person I Was Looking For!"





#FreeMilesGuo



