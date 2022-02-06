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Military Lawyer | Genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law
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340 views • February 06, 2022
Military lawyer says genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law
On today's episode John-Henry is joined by attorney Todd Callender, who explains how the COVID pandemic has turned us into lab rats subject to a nefarious gene therapy experiment.The John-Henry Westen Show February 1, 2022
https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/military-lawyer-says-genetic-changes-from-covid-vaccines-are-creating-a-new-human-species-under-the-law/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Military Lawyer | Genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law
Military Lawyer, Genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law, The John-Henry Westen Show, February 1 2022
LifeSiteNews, Genetic changes, Covid Vaxx, February 1 2022
On today's episode John-Henry is joined by attorney Todd Callender, who explains how the COVID pandemic has turned us into lab rats subject to a nefarious gene therapy experiment.The John-Henry Westen Show February 1, 2022
https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/military-lawyer-says-genetic-changes-from-covid-vaccines-are-creating-a-new-human-species-under-the-law/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Military Lawyer | Genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law
Military Lawyer, Genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human 'species' under the law, The John-Henry Westen Show, February 1 2022
LifeSiteNews, Genetic changes, Covid Vaxx, February 1 2022
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