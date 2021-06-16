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Skynet Went Live June 8! Attn: Alexa Echo and Ring Owners
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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186 views • June 16, 2021
SOURCE: Rob Braxman Tech

On June 8, 2021 Skynet went LIVE. If you have an Amazon Alexa Echo or an Amazon Ring Camera then your devices have now been recruited with a default opt-in to support the Amazom SideWalk.

Now a secret network has been enabled that powers devices on the steets without the need for a Wifi connection or an Internet connection. Amazon Echos and Rings all over will now provide the network architecture by passing the signals to and from devices on 900mhz through the Internet by sharing in the bandwidth of everyone with these Amazon devices.

However these devices are not under the control of the owner of the device. These network activities are encrypted and kept private between Amazon and the device so you don't even know what your device is doing, what other devices it is listening to or whether it is doing Remote control.

Welcome to Skynet.

Specific Models Affected:

Ring Floodlight Cam (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019), Echo (third gen and newer), Echo Dot (third gen and newer), Echo Dot for Kids (third gen and newer), Echo Dot with Clock (third gen and newer), Echo Plus (all generations), Echo Show (all models and generations), Echo Spot, Echo Studio, Echo Input, Echo Flex.
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alexaskynetring
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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