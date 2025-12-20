Owning Silver Is Smart: Owning the Right Companies Is Smarter | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Owning silver is smart because it puts you on the right side of a long-term monetary and industrial trend. It is tangible, globally recognized, and historically resilient when confidence in paper assets starts to wobble.

But there is a second layer most people miss.

Owning the right mining companies is smarter because select miners, developers, and royalty businesses can convert a rising silver price into accelerating cash flow, expanding margins, and, in the best cases, exponential equity upside. When silver moves, the strongest operators do not just follow the metal, they amplify it.

That is the point of this weekly: not to sell you on silver, but to help you understand how to position for the bigger opportunity by focusing on quality, catalysts, and execution, so you are not simply along for the ride, you are holding the companies most likely to benefit the most.

