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Lyme disease Treatment I Isaac's Experience at the Biologix Center
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28 views • July 23, 2020
The most powerless feeling in the world is watching your child suffer and having no idea how to make it stop. Prior to visiting the Biologix Center, Matt was unsure how to help his son Issac overcome his symptoms, but since then he and his family have finally found much-needed relief. Keep watching to hear more about his experience with us!
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