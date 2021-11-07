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Metaverse The Digital Prison & Transhumanism [@HelioWave]
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213 views • November 07, 2021
Metaverse The Digital Prison & Transhumanism [@HelioWave]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4WmKqb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1303904380809908240?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Tonight, we are going to talk about the metaverse...it's not what it seems. This all ties into transhumanism - We will get into how Facebook is working with the World Economic Forum and how together, they seem to be developing this digital prison system.
Through propaganda and manipulation, they want YOU to willingly give up living in the natural world - they want you to consciously choose to waste away in a digital oblivion.
This video will cover a lot of different subjects, but they all fall under the purview of The Great Reset. The topics will include, the origins of Facebook, the great reset, the transhumanist agenda, surveillance programs, conscious AI & the manipulation tactics being deployed.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
[Roxytube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Heliowave @Heliowave
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cPJa5W4MmhQj/
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
[Minds] https://www.minds.com/heliowave/ @Heliowave
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/heliodown
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4WmKqb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1303904380809908240?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Tonight, we are going to talk about the metaverse...it's not what it seems. This all ties into transhumanism - We will get into how Facebook is working with the World Economic Forum and how together, they seem to be developing this digital prison system.
Through propaganda and manipulation, they want YOU to willingly give up living in the natural world - they want you to consciously choose to waste away in a digital oblivion.
This video will cover a lot of different subjects, but they all fall under the purview of The Great Reset. The topics will include, the origins of Facebook, the great reset, the transhumanist agenda, surveillance programs, conscious AI & the manipulation tactics being deployed.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
[Roxytube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Heliowave @Heliowave
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cPJa5W4MmhQj/
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
[Minds] https://www.minds.com/heliowave/ @Heliowave
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/heliodown
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
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