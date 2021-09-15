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Senador Rubio en Hannity: "Si el General Miley ayudó a China, es un traidor y debe ir a Corte Marcial. - Subtítulos en Español
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11 views • September 15, 2021
14/09/2021. El senador republicano Marco Rubio confirmó al programa de Hannity en Fox News que el senado investigará a fondo las revelaciones sobre el General Miley que fueron consignadas en el explosivo libro de Woodward lanzado hoy. Afirma que de ser ciertas las denuncias de Woodward, el General Miley no es menos que un traidor, que lo que hizo equivale a glope de estado, y que debe ir a una corte marcial por traición, como mínimo.
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