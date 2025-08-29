UK GOVT FORCES APPLE TO DROP ENCRYPTION SERVICES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a major blow to privacy and free speech in Europe, the UK government has compelled Apple to give law enforcement access to encrypted data of suspected criminals—leading Apple to remove its advanced data protection feature entirely and opening a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Find out how the U.S. government is stepping in to help safeguard privacy on a global scale.