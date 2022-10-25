URGENT WARNING ON USE OF PAXLOVID

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 24, 2022
Paxlovid became the first antiviral approved for Covid from the FDA over a year ago. Now, urgent warnings of severe drug interactions with several common heart, statin and immunosuppressive medications have come to light.
POSTED: October 24, 2022
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