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'Crimes or Cover-Up- Exposing the World’s Most Dangerous Lie'
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163 views • November 24, 2021
Ya. its Glen Beck, but ya know, I get that he's a bit hard to take but then, he's been right a whole lot of times in the past as well on some key issues (he notes a few in the last part of the video). This is one of those times. The research his people did was impeccable and very much well worth listening to and seeing the documents as well.
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