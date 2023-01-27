Create New Account
MUST SEE INTERVIEW: We Have Been Lied To About Every Part Of The COVID Pandemic, Says Dr. Michael Yeadon
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show

Jan 24, 2023

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d04ae8ec8df81eeae83b22

Dr. Michael Yeadon (telegram: Robin Monotti + Dr Mike Yeadon) joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the public was lied to in every way about the COVID pandemic.

alex jonesliespandemiccovid 19dr mike yeadon

