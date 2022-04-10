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Touching footage of Residents of the city of Shchastye, Ukraine - Welcome LPR Troops with Tears of Joy in their Eyes. 041022
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170 views • April 10, 2022
Touching footage: Residents of the city of Shchastye welcome LPR troops with tears of joy in their eyes
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