NEWSMAX · "Is their job to serve the woke agenda or actual veterans?" Carl Higbie slams the Department of Veterans Affairs punishing a psychologist for expressing a dissenting view about transgender policies.
@NEWSMAX
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.