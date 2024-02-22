Create New Account
"Is their job to serve the woke agenda or actual veterans?" | Carl Higbie
17 views
Published Yesterday

NEWSMAX · "Is their job to serve the woke agenda or actual veterans?" Carl Higbie slams the Department of Veterans Affairs punishing a psychologist for expressing a dissenting view about transgender policies.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1760438477949190286?s=20

Keywords
vanewsmaxcarl higbiewoke agendadei

