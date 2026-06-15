Since the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is front and center in the news today, it's worth remembering the past years — how Western media and pundits ignored the Nazi provocations and harassment of worshipers. Even using kids as provocateurs.

(only showing this one, already posted another) Cynthia

Adding:

"Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it." - Zelensky's former advisor Oleksiy Arestovich comments on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra fire:





"I love the traditional "patriotic" parade hypocrisy.



For three years they wiped their feet on the Lavra, today everyone is crying over the Lavra — as long as Moscow ends up looking "...bad"



Breathe, fellow citizens.



Moscow is already bad enough without that.



In general, this mechanics of ritual grief after every strike is curious.



The object exists not as reality, but as a function in a narrative.



While the narrative demanded "the Church is a tool of the Kremlin," the Lavra was the enemy.



The narrative switches to "Moscow is destroying" — the Lavra instantly becomes a sacred Ukrainian shrine, mourned by people who have never set foot in it.



This is not hypocrisy in the classical sense — hypocrisy implies conscious pretense.



This is, rather, narrative identity — in which a person sincerely experiences what the current storyline demands.



Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it.



There is no contradiction, because the object was never an object — it was only a sign, and the subject was never a subject, only a presentation."