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They steal our children.
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42 views • November 02, 2021
Stealing our children and feed them back to us. Their favorite outlet is McDonald's. Glad I don't eat there. If you choose to ignore this you are giving them exactly what they want. They call white men cowards because we are afraid to be called anti-semite. I'm no coward and not afraid of rediculous titles. FUCK THESE JEW BASTARDS. They will never rule the world. Americans will prevail.
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