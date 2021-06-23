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BILL GATE'S DEPOPULATION PLAN - the origins of Genetics and population control!
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124 views • June 23, 2021
Discover the origins of Darwin's ideas, furthered by Francis Galton, Taken up by Margaret Sanger! It all began in Greece! See my channel for other Eugenics origins from Darwin! Find them below!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
https://www.brighteon.com/052e59eb-568f-4b9d-b7b7-b5fc0a121296
https://www.brighteon.com/93bf4dc8-fe88-4c74-b77a-741c75deb015
https://www.brighteon.com/9717855b-c7a4-436e-8a5f-9b55236aaa10
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
https://www.brighteon.com/052e59eb-568f-4b9d-b7b7-b5fc0a121296
https://www.brighteon.com/93bf4dc8-fe88-4c74-b77a-741c75deb015
https://www.brighteon.com/9717855b-c7a4-436e-8a5f-9b55236aaa10
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