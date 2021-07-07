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Depopulation Agenda…BLOOD on Their Hands - Covid-19 Vaccines
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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32 views • July 07, 2021
The deaths continue to add up. We take a look at some key data points to help get your mind around this agenda of death. 1 - Moderna, the NIH and the University of North Carolina had vaccines before the disease. How does that work? 2 - The numbers of deaths are far higher than even the VAERS numbers say. 3 - Spike protein shedding is a danger to us all. 4 - The CDC is blatantly lying about the rate of miscarriages for the vaccines.

LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO

Confidential Documents reveal Moderna sent mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate to University Researchers weeks before emergence of Covid-19
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/18/confidential-documents-reveal-moderna-sent-mrna-coronavirus-vaccine-candidate-to-university-researchers-weeks-before-emergence-of-covid-19/

The NIH claims joint ownership of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
https://www.axios.com/moderna-nih-coronavirus-vaccine-ownership-agreements-22051c42-2dee-4b19-938d-099afd71f6a0.html

Should you get vaccinated?
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/

WATCH: Dr. Christiane Northrup explains risks of covid vaccine spike protein “shedding”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-21-christiane-northrup-explains-risks-covid-vaccine-shedding.html

CDC manipulated study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women when in reality 4 in 5 suffered a miscarriage
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/06/cdc-manipulated-study-data-to-show-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-safe-for-pregnant-women-when-in-reality-4-in-5-suffered-a-miscarriage/

Public Service Announcement! If you have not tried BitChute, you should!

Our Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/

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Keywords
dr christiane northrupspike protein sheddingnih vaccine patentvaccine miscarriagesmyocarditis in boys
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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