Depopulation Agenda…BLOOD on Their Hands - Covid-19 Vaccines

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LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO
Confidential Documents reveal Moderna sent mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate to University Researchers weeks before emergence of Covid-19
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/18/confidential-documents-reveal-moderna-sent-mrna-coronavirus-vaccine-candidate-to-university-researchers-weeks-before-emergence-of-covid-19/
The NIH claims joint ownership of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
https://www.axios.com/moderna-nih-coronavirus-vaccine-ownership-agreements-22051c42-2dee-4b19-938d-099afd71f6a0.html
Should you get vaccinated?
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
WATCH: Dr. Christiane Northrup explains risks of covid vaccine spike protein “shedding”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-21-christiane-northrup-explains-risks-covid-vaccine-shedding.html
CDC manipulated study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women when in reality 4 in 5 suffered a miscarriage
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/06/cdc-manipulated-study-data-to-show-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-safe-for-pregnant-women-when-in-reality-4-in-5-suffered-a-miscarriage/
Public Service Announcement! If you have not tried BitChute, you should!
Our Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/
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