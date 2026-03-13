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💥Many short videos like this from Israel - here's one
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥Many short videos like this from Israel.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

Iranian armed forces have launched heavy missile strikes on oil refineries in Haifa. The attacks are expected to continue for several hours.

Adding IRGC tells about more hits:

In statement number 35 of Operation True Promise 4, Iran’s IRGC stated:

- A heavy barrage of "Kheibar Shekan" missiles with one-ton warheads against Zionist occupier targets marked the "forty-fourth" wave of Operation Promised Truth 4 with the blessed code "Ya Shadid al-'Iqab" on the night of the twenty-third of the holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of Quds Day, making it different for the hostile enemies.

- Areas of West Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Eilat in the occupied Palestinian territories were struck by Iranian missiles in this honorable operation, commemorating the memory of the martyrs of the Path of Jerusalem and power, especially the commander of the Promised Truths, Martyr Lieutenant General Hossein Salami.

- The "Muwaffaq Al-Salti" base and other U.S. bases in Manama and Erbil were targeted by the most severe missiles and drones of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

- The air defense of the resistance front also succeeded in this operation in hitting a "Boeing KC-130 Stratotanker" refueling aircraft while it was refueling an aggressor fighter, killing 6 crew members.

- We will achieve the liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the destruction of the usurping Israel with divine help, and by trusting in Almighty God, we will open the doors of relief for the Islamic nation.

- American soldiers, leave the region immediately, or else we will bury you under the rubble wherever you are in the region, especially in hotels, tunnels, industrial towns, and underground shelters.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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