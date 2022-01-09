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Nuremberg 2.0 Is Here & It's Got A Criminal Investigation With Reference Number!
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212 views • January 09, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me with exciting news concerning a criminal investigation into the fraudulently called "vaccine" and it has a criminal reference number that people can use to shut down any and all places issuing the deadly COVID shot! She'll also be exposing the propaganda behind Health Secretary Sajid Javid's little acting stunt at a local hospital and more as we gear up to protest the fascist tyranny of Chick-fil-a and other businesses going along with the tyrants in Washington, DC.
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