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Quarantine All Government and its Agencies
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21 views • February 14, 2022
This covid fraud has run its course. It ended when they locked us down for the common cold. How stupid do you feel right now knowing that while we were locking down they pointed and laughed at all of us? Well, Karma is a real thing and with a little patience, we will see them in jail. For me, it was when they required my grandsons to wear masks. Then I made it my personal mission to expose the lies.
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